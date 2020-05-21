Cape Central AFJROTC earns Outstanding Organization Award

Air Force JROTC Unit MO-20181 at Cape Central High School has been selected as one of 50 units to receive the 2019-2020 Air Force JROTC Outstanding Organization Award. This award recognizes units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations and have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America. The program at Cape Central just finished its second year and started a new Air Rifle Marksmanship Team this year, competed in the nation-wide CyberPatriot Challenge, performed 25 color guards, and conducted two Awareness Presentation Events at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High and Central Middle schools. The cadets also performed nearly 650 hours of community service before school closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

