Parson seems open to special session to put end to “opportunistic COVID-19 lawsuits”

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants the governor to call a special session to deal with “the growing problem of opportunistic COVID-19 lawsuits.” During yesterday’s coronavirus briefing, Governor Parson appeared open to the idea of a special session to deal with coronavirus liability.

The Chamber says coronavirus liability is an emerging problem in Missouri involving those who believe they might have contracted the virus at a business and wants to sue the organization. President Dan Mehan says companies that are making a good-faith effort and taking the necessary precautions should not face “crippling COVID-19 litigation”.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!