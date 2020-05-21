Patrol Expands Upgraded Notification System To Include Blue Alerts

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has expanded its recently upgraded Missouri AMBER Alert System to include Blue Alerts. A Blue Alert provides law enforcement with an early warning of threats against police officers and aids in the apprehension of suspects who have killed or seriously injured an officer. Under state law, the Patrol has the responsibility for initiating Blue Alerts as set forth in Section 650.520 RSMo. when:

· a law enforcement officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty

· an officer is missing in connection with official duties

· there is an imminent and credible threat to kill or seriously injure a law enforcement officer

· there is actionable information known about a suspect for a public notification to be helpful to law enforcement

· the law enforcement agency involved requests or approves the alert being issued

Missouri’s improved notification system streamlined the process to get alerts to the public faster. The new system includes wireless emergency alerts, automated social media alerts, and a public website, www.moalerts.mo.gov, which provides the latest information on AMBER Alerts and Blue Alerts active in Missouri at any time.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!