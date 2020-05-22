5-21-20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department reports 1 new recovered case of COVID-19 in the region. The individual is from Massac County. Currently, there are 72 individuals from the region who have recovered. Southern Seven also confirms that there are no new cases of COVID-19. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 186 cases and 4 deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 8 (7 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 7 (4 recoveries)

Massac: 6 (6 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 40 (21 recoveries)

Union: 123 (32 recoveries, 4 deaths)

