Cape County Route AB reduced for pavement repairs

Cape Girardeau County Route AB will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily June 1 through 22 to perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is between Interstate 55 to County Road 217.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!