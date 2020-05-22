Congratulations Poplar Bluff Seniors 2020

The Class of 2020 was scheduled to have their graduation ceremony last night at 7:00 pm. To honor these students and their accomplishments, the stadium lights at Mules Stadium and Strenfel Field was turned on at 7:00 pm and stayed on until 7:20 pm in recognition of the Class of 2020. This is not a Commencement and Graduation is still scheduled for the alternative dates given. If you choose to be on the High School campus at this time, please respect social distancing guidelines.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!