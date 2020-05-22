Food Bank Holds Drive-Thru Food Distributions To Address Increased Demand Due to Covid-19

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled three more Covid-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following temporary layoffs due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The next Covid-19 Response Mobiles will be:

– Wednesday, June 3, noon, Cape First Church, 254 South Silver Springs Road, Cape Girardeau

– Thursday, June 4, noon, YMCA, 511 Taylor Street, Sikeston

Other mobile food pantry distributions held with partners include:

– Tuesday, June 2, 4 p.m., Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center, 601 West Marshall, Charleston

– Friday, June 5, 5 p.m., Big Prairie Jaycees, 400 South Calvin Avenue, Matthews

– Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m., United Voice of Zion, 2780 North Douglas, Malden, sponsored by Tyson Foods

– Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m., First General Baptist Church, 12 West Broadway,

Ellsinore, sponsored by Bread Shed.

– Saturday, June 6, 2 p.m., Twelve Mile Baptist Church, 10103 Highway 67, south of Fredericktown

People who need food assistance should attend only the mobile held in the county where they live and should bring a photo ID and a piece of mail that shows proof of residence. Patrons should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household. These will be drive-through distributions so people should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food. Additional information on receiving food assistance is available at semofoodbank.org, click on Get Help. The food bank also can help with applications for the Supplemental

Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/formerly food stamps) for those who are recently unemployed. For SNAP application assistance, call Lindsey Kern at 573-475-7573. People wishing to help provide food for those who need it may donate online at semofoodbank.org, click on Donate, or mail donations to P.O. Box 190, Sikeston, MO 63801. Flag donations for Covid-19 Disaster Fund.

