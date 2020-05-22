Friday, May 22nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Though wearing a mask, a man was not socially distanced from his partner as the couple had sex on a New York City subway platform, an underground encounter that was gleefully recorded and narrated by a construction worker from the other side of the tracks.

Video of the incident, which began circulating online yesterday, was shot recently in the Flushing Avenue station in Brooklyn. The clip shows a masked man positioned behind his partner, who is bending over next to a steel beam.

At one point, the man filming the action declares, “Yeah, I don’t care. I don’t mind that. That is like PornHub to me.” After turning the phone to reveal his face, the cinematographer–who was wearing a mask and a reflective safety vest–shouted to the male half of the duo, “Have a good one, bro.”

Since the coronavirus outbreak, subway ridership has seen a precipitous drop. Beginning earlier this month, the entire system has been shut down from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. to allow workers to disinfect trains and stations.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!