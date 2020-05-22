VA Hosts Telephone Training for Caregivers of Veterans

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will offer a special telephone Caregivers FIRST training for caregivers of veterans with physical or cognitive impairments. The four-part series is scheduled for June 2, 4, 9, and 11, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and telephone dial-in information will be provided upon registration. The classes are free of charge and open to any Veteran caregiver, but attendance at all four classes is requested.

Participants are asked to register by May 26, by calling Jessi Houchins at 573-778-4545 or Vicki Burns at 573-686-4151, extension 59118.

