2 arrests made in Butler County on drug-related charges

Two arrests on drug related charges were made in Butler County on Sunday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department reports that 50-year-old Richard Holden, of Poplar Bluff, was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance – meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 54-year-old Richard Hoye, of Doniphan, was also taken into custody for a meth possession charge, as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and multiple vehicle related charges. They were both transported to the Butler County Jail following their arrests.

