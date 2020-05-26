5-25-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

7 new positive cases of COVID19 and 4 new recoveries were reported in Cape Girardeau County over the Memorial Day weekend. This brings the total to 63 cases with 46 recoveries, and 2 deaths in Cape Girardeau County. Of the positive cases, 35 are female and 28 are male. 19 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 25 are in the City of Cape, and 19 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 26 are from close-contact to a known case, and 29 are unknown. 10 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of up to 90 years old.

Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 6 (4 recoveries)

1 new case: male in his 70s

1 recovery

Perry – 49 (45 recoveries)

1 new case

Scott – 93 (67 recoveries, 8 deaths)

4 new cases

3 recoveries

Stoddard – 74 (28 recoveries, 4 deaths)

8 new cases

1 death

