Fatal Dunklin County Crash 5-23-2020
On Saturday, there was a fatal car accident in Dunklin County on US 412, at the east city limits of Kennett. 23-year-old Brianna Harris, of Portageville, ran off the road, and over-corrected into the path of a truck driven by 32-year-old James Shallie, of Jonesboro, AR, hitting the right side of the vehicle. Shallie and his two passengers, that included a 5-year-old boy, were taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital for minor to moderate injuries. Harris was flown to Regional Medical in Memphis, TN for serious injuries. Her passenger, 25-year-old Nicholas Hampton, of Kennett, was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris and Hampton were not wearing seat-belts at the time of the crash.