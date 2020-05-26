Fatal Dunklin County Crash 5-23-2020

On Saturday, there was a fatal car accident in Dunklin County on US 412, at the east city limits of Kennett. 23-year-old Brianna Harris, of Portageville, ran off the road, and over-corrected into the path of a truck driven by 32-year-old James Shallie, of Jonesboro, AR, hitting the right side of the vehicle. Shallie and his two passengers, that included a 5-year-old boy, were taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital for minor to moderate injuries. Harris was flown to Regional Medical in Memphis, TN for serious injuries. Her passenger, 25-year-old Nicholas Hampton, of Kennett, was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris and Hampton were not wearing seat-belts at the time of the crash.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!