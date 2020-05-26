Suspect of Poplar Bluff shots fired taken into custody

A suspect in a recent shots fired incident has been taken into custody by authorities. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 20-year-old Jaquise Hamblin was arrested early yesterday morning at the 300 block of Center Street. Authorities were searching for him after a report of shots fired on Sunday afternoon on the 200 block of Euclid Avenue. His vehicle was spotted shortly after the shooting, traveling at high speeds on Pine Street. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, where Hamblin failed to yield and traveled over 120 miles per hour through Pine, Oak, Second, and Fifth streets. His vehicle was later found unoccupied on Dalton Street, where Hamblin reportedly fled on foot before his arrest the next day.

