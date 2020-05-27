Assault on 700 Block of Independence 5-23-2020

On Saturday, an adult female called the Cape Girardeau Police Department and reported that her husband had cut her hand with a knife during a domestic dispute. The incident occurred inside her home, which is located in the 700 block of Independence. Officers responded, found the suspect and identified him as the victim’s boyfriend. He was arrested by the responding officers without incident. The victim refused medical treatment and the matter is currently under investigation.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!