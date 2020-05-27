COVID19 Drive-through testing available in Cape on June 5th

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) and Missouri National Guard will perform drive-through testing for COVID19 in Cape Girardeau County on June 5th. The tests are open to all residents of Missouri who register online. You do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be eligible for the test. Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Friday at Arena Park. Online registration is required through DHSS at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the state hotline at 877-435-8411. You will be given a 15-minute appointment block. Upon arrival at the drive-through testing site, you will be asked questions, including about symptoms you may or may not have. Members of the National Guard will collect the nasopharyngeal specimen and it will be sent to a Quest Diagnostics lab for processing. You will be notified of your results by the Department of Health and Senior Services within 7 days. If you receive a positive test, you should stay home, isolate yourself, and call your healthcare provider if any concerns arise.

