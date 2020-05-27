Parson switches Medicaid expansion question to August primary election ballot

Governor Parson has decided to move a Medicaid expansion measure from November’s general election to the August primary, an election with a lower voter turnout. During yesterday’s press conference, Parson says expanding government-funded health insurance coverage would be a massive spending increase in Missouri.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway says every reputable study and the experience of other states that have expanded Medicaid show clear benefits to Missouri’s bottom line. She says Parson is misleading voters by telling them they must choose between school funding and healthcare.

