Preliminary Reports Indicate Six Traffic Fatalities, Zero Boating Fatalities, Two Drownings Over Memorial Day Weekend

Six people died in traffic crashes over the 2020 Memorial Day weekend counting period of 6 p.m., Friday through 11:59 p.m., Monday. For traffic statistics, the Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated 341 crashes, 112 injuries, 5 fatalities, 111 DWIs, and 112 drug arrests. For boating statistics, they investigated 10 crashes, 7 injuries, 0 fatalities, 2 drownings, 11 BWI, and 3 drug arrests. Troopers investigated five of the six traffic crash fatalities. Two fatalities occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring area. One fatality occurred in each of the following areas: Troop A, Lee’s Summit, Troop E, Poplar Bluff, and Troop F, Jefferson City. The Florissant Police Department investigated the 6th crash fatality. The Poplar Bluff fatality was 25-year-old Nicholas Hampton, of Kennett. Two people drowned over the holiday weekend. One occurred in Taney County in Lake Taneycomo, and the other occurred in McDonald County on the Elk River.

