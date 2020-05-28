5-27-20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

As of yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. One is a female in her 30s from Johnson County. One is male in his 20s and another in his 30s from Pulaski County. One is a female in her 30s, one in her 50s, and another in her 70s from Union County. All are being isolated. There are no new recovered cases or deaths. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 211 cases, 80 recoveries, and 7 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 8 (8 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 8 (4 recoveries)

1 new case

Massac: 7 (6 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 43 (22 recoveries)

2 new cases

Union: 143 (38 recoveries, 7 deaths)

3 new cases

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!