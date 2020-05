The US Census is ramping up its field operations again, trying to get an accurate count of Missouri’s most remote and rural communities via hand delivery of 2020 Census paper forms. John Shikles with the governor’s office oversees the census in the state. As of last week, the state’s response rate was just over 60 percent.

October 31st is the new deadline to respond online or in the mail.

