COVID19 Testing in Pemiscot County

A hospital in Pemiscot County will be holding a COVID-19 testing site. The Pemiscot County Health Center says the testing will take place at the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital, on East Reed Street, in Hayti, and will be available today from 8:30 am to 4 pm, and tomorrow from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. The testing will be held for Pemiscot County residents who are 18 or older, and you do not have to be showing symptoms to be tested. To sign up for testing, contact the department by calling 1-877-435-8411.

