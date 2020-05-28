Man shot Wednesday at Boulevard Apartments in Cape Girardeau

The Southeast Missourian reports that a man was shot and transported by ambulance last night. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., emergency personnel from the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments were seen surrounding Boulevard Apartments on S. West End Blvd. Caution tape was seen placed around the rear parking lot on the west side of the apartment complex, where officers were observed to have placed multiple evidence markers and recovered at least one shell casing. A sign in the rear parking lot stated the area to be under video surveillance. No other information is available at this time and the matter is still under investigation.

