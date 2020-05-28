Thursday, May 28th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…

An MSNBC reporter was humiliated live on air when he tried to shame passersby for not wearing masks in Wisconsin — even as most of his crew were also unprotected. Cal Perry was doing a live segment from Lake Geneva where he complained that “no one” was wearing masks as they enjoyed the Memorial Day sunshine.

The masked reporter then turned his cameraman to shoot a man walking past, saying on air, “As you can see, no one is wearing them.” “Including the cameraman,” the local shot back, soon adding that “half your crew’s not wearing them.” Clearly embarrassed, Perry appeared to cut the segment short, looking down to the ground as he admitted, “There you go, including the cameraman. Yeah.”

The former CNN reporter’s blunder soon went viral online — with President Trump’s son Don Jr. one of those who retweeted a clip of the exchange that by Wednesday morning had been seen more than 2.8 million times.

