5-28-20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
As of yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department has reported 1 new death. The individual was a male in his 90’s from Union County. They have also confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. One is a girl in her teens, one is a female in her 30s, one is male in his 30s, one is a male in his 60s, and one is a female in her 70s, all from Union County. All are being isolated. There are 8 new recovered cases. All are from Pulaski County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 216 cases, 88 recoveries, and 8 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 8 (8 recoveries)
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 8 (4 recoveries)
Massac: 7 (6 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 43 (30 recoveries)
- 8 recoveries
Union: 148 (38 recoveries, 8 deaths)
- 5 cases
- 1 death