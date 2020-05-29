5/29/20 – S7HD COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports 5 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. All of the individuals are
from Union County. Currently, there are 93 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the
United States.
Southern Seven confirms 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. All individuals are being isolated. The newly confirmed cases by
gender and age are as follows:
– Pulaski County: Three males 20’s, three males 30’s, four males 40’s
Southern Seven regrets to report 3 new deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. One individual was a female in her 40’s. The
other two individuals were males in their 70’s.
Southern Seven Health Department will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear. Currently, S7HD is reporting a
cumulative total of 226 cases and 11 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern
Seven Counties are as follows:
Alexander: 8 (8 recoveries)
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 8 (4 recoveries)
Massac: 7 (6 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 53 (30 recoveries)
Union: 148 (43 recoveries, 11 deaths)