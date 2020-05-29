CVS to offer self-swab coronavirus tests at 22 MO locations

CVS Pharmacy is opening 22 coronavirus testing sites at select drive-thru locations in Missouri. During a press conference, Governor Parson says self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria as well as state and age guidelines.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab, and results are expected to be available in about three days. Missouri Health Department Director Randall Williams says the sites are primarily in the Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield regions.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!