Firefighters responded to a structure fire yesterday on County Road 432 near Oak Ridge. Fruitland fire chief Rob Francis said the structure was a total loss. It is believed that no one lived in the building. One firefighter received minor burns. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. North County, East County, Jackson, Millersville, and Fruitland fire departments responded to the fire.

