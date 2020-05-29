Friday, May 29th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Georgia man has been charged after lying to his employer about testing positive for COVID-19. 34-year-old Santwon Antonio Davis of Morrow is charged with defrauding his employer by allegedly faking a positive Coronavirus medical excuse letter, causing his employer to stop business and sanitize the workplace.

Davis has since admitted that he never had COVID-19. According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak, Davis was employed by a Fortune 500 company at a facility in Atlanta. He lied and said he contracted the Coronavirus, then submitted a fake medical record to his employer.

Out of concern for its employees and customers, the corporation closed its facilities for cleaning and paid the employees during the shutdown. The incident caused a loss of more than $100,000 to the corporation, along with the unnecessary quarantine of several of Davis’ coworkers.

