Gideon Tornado Update

On Monday, May 4th, a tornado hit the town of Gideon. Gideon had the most damage out of New Madrid County. Trees were down and uprooted, 3-4 houses’ roofs were torn off, and power line were down. The town went several hours without electricity or water. Mayor of Gideon Larry Wiggs said this was the first tornado he has experienced in Gideon since moving to the town in the 1970s. The day after the tornado, New Madrid Department of Transportation and people from Malden, Clarkton, Portageville, and Charleston came to help the town, which mainly consisted of moving trees off of main roads. Mayor Wiggs said that about 30 Ameren trucks showed up to analyze the situation. The town is still in the cleanup process. The northern part of the town had less damage than the western and southern parts. Residents from the northern part help neighbors in the damaged areas. Mayor Wiggs said that the SEMA and FEMA are restricted to stay in their offices and professionals can’t offer assistance to residents due to COVID19.

