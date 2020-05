Governor Parson has extended his phase one reopening order through June 15. The restrictions mean nursing homes will remain closed to visitors. Retail will continue to have occupancy limits and bars and restaurants must continue to put tables six feet apart.

During yesterday’s press briefing, Parson says crowded pool parties last weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks did not weigh into his decision to extend the order.

