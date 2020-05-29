MDC updates definition of handguns used for deer hunting

The Missouri Conservation Commission approved an updated definition of a pistol/handgun from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for the Wildlife Code of Missouri at its May 28 meeting in Jefferson City.

The change provides a formal definition of handguns used for hunting during the alternative-methods portion of the fall deer-hunting season.

Originally called the “muzzleloader portion” of the fall firearms deer season, the portion was renamed “alternative methods” in 2012 and MDC added several hunting methods to provide greater opportunities for hunters. Under the Wildlife Code, methods allowed to take deer during the alternative-methods portion include muzzleloaders and archery methods, crossbows, atlatl, handguns, and air powered firearms .40 caliber or larger.

Long guns, such as rifles and shotguns that fire modern ammunition, are not allowed methods during the alternative methods portion, but are allowed during the other portions of the firearms deer-hunting season.

The proposed change does NOT prohibit the use of an AR-15 pistol.

The Commission considered and adjusted the definition based on public input received during a formal comment period in April.

The updated MDC definition of a handgun is, “Any firearm originally designed, made, and intended to fire a projectile (bullet) from one (1) or more barrels when held in one (1) hand, and having a short stock designed to be gripped by one (1) hand at an angle to and extending below the line of the bore(s), with a barrel less than sixteen inches (16”) in length, measured from the face of the bolt or standing breech (excluding any muzzle device not permanently attached to the barrel), and an overall length less than twenty-six inches (26”) as measured between the muzzle of the barrel and the rearmost portion of the firearm (excluding any pistol brace, muzzle device, or other firearm accessory not permanently attached to the firearm). The use of a pistol brace is specifically authorized, and a second hand may be used for support when firing.”

The updated definition of “handgun” does not impact the right to own or possess firearms and is not intended to prohibit the use of AR-platform handguns that meet the barrel and overall length requirements. It also does not prohibit the use of pistol braces. The definition is intended to clearly define a legal hunting method during the alternative-methods portion of the firearms deer hunting season.

