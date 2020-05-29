Natural Gas Rates To Change For Ameren Missouri Customers

To reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas, Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see rates decrease under a filing that will take effect on June 1, 2020. Residential customers currently pay approximately $0.40 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas. Under this filing, the rate will drop to approximately $0.35 per Ccf, a decrease of approximately $0.05 per Ccf. This change will affect Ameren Missouri natural gas customers in areas such as Columbia, Rolla, Salem, Owensville, Jefferson City, Mexico, Wentzville, Cape

Girardeau and Marble Hill.

Approximately 50% to 55% of a customer’s current natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers. The wholesale cost of natural gas (the cost your local natural gas company must pay to its suppliers for natural gas) is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission. The wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated and is primarily driven by supply, demand, and the weather. The Missouri Public Service Commission does conduct an annual regulatory review to ensure that regulated natural gas companies make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their customers.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!