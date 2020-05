City of Cape Girardeau water crews will close North Fountain Street between Pearl and Mason streets Monday to repair water mains. The closure will begin at 8 a.m. and could extend one or two weeks, depending upon the work and weather conditions. Detours will be posted for motorists.

