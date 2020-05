Beginning Monday, Nip Kelly Equipment Co. will close Southern Expressway to all travelers between 701 and 813 Southern Expressway to make repairs to the pavement. The closure is expected to last two weeks, depending on weather and working conditions. Detours will be marked, and you are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

