Robbery suspect shoots himself in Cape PD holding room

This morning around 12:20 AM, Cape Girardeau Police Officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Cape West Parkway. Officers were able to quickly locate and apprehend a suspect in this robbery without incident. He was identified as a 24-year-old, white male from Jackson. This suspect had also been established as a person-of-interest in recent weapon violations within the city. The suspect was then transported from the scene to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. While secured inside a holding room, the suspect retrieved a handgun that he had stolen from a victim and concealed on his person. He held the weapon to his head and fired a single shot from the handgun. Jail staff and Officers immediately rendered aid and medical personnel were quickly dispatched to assist. In spite of prompt medical attention, the suspect ultimately died to the self-inflicted gun-shot wound. The primary investigation into this matter has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the Cape Girardeau Police Department simultaneously conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

