Trading Post – May 30

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Acoustic guitar – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

Kitchen cabinets

Storm windows

Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Garage Sale – 759 West Rodney – Cape G

————-

Simmons mattress & box springs – $100

Lazy Boy recliner – $50 – ph #: 573-579-4454

————-

Pelican paddle boat – $200

Pelican fishing boat – $250

Motorcycle trailer – $400

‘03 Chevy Monte Carlo – $800 – ph #: 573-225-1240

————-

Aluminum pickup tool box – $100 – ph #: 573-204-3914

————-

6 ft  grating blade

Looking for: vacuum cleaner repair – ph #: 283-5925

————-

Buying: 2-wheel lawn cart – ph #: 837-9005

————-

Claw-footed bathtub – $60 – ph #: 587-0168

————-

Buying: dehumidifier – ph #: 573-579-1032

————-

King-sized bed – $100

200 amp breaker box – $75

Metal file cabinet and desk – $20 each – ph #: 573-450-5312

————-

‘99 Harley Sportster – $2,900 – ph #: 573-450-5401

————-

Looking for: exterior window washing – ph #: 471-2773

————-

Yard Sale – 502 S. Kingshighway – Sikeston

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: