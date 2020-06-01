Cape County COVID19 Update
On Friday, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the third death of a Cape Girardeau County resident due to COVID-19. The resident was in their 70’s. No further details are being provided at this time due to medical privacy laws. They also reported 1 new case in the county, bringing the total to 73 confirmed cases. There are also 24 probable cases. This brings the total to 97 cases with 73 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 29 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 37 are in the City of Cape, and 31 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 35 are from close-contact to a known case, and 30 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php
Bollinger – 6 (4 recoveries)
Perry – 57 (45 recoveries)
- 7 new cases
Scott – 110 (68 recoveries, 10 deaths)
- 12 new cases
- 1 new death
Stoddard – 81 (28 recoveries, 5 deaths)
- 5 new cases