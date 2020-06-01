Gov. Parson activates National Guard to respond to protests

On Saturday, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-11 to declare that a State of Emergency exists in Missouri due to civil unrest. The Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Highway Patrol stand ready to support local authorities. Citizens have the right to peacefully assemble and protest, and the State of Missouri is committed to protecting the lawful exercise of these rights. Despite the many peaceful assemblies, there are other events occurring throughout Missouri that have created conditions of distress and hazards to the safety, welfare, and property of residents and visitors in communities that are beyond the capacities of local authorities.

This Executive Order calls the Adjutant General of the State of Missouri, or his designee, to forthwith call and order into active service such portions of the National Guard as he deems necessary to aid the executive officials of Missouri to protect life and property.

It is further ordered and directed that the Adjutant General or his designee, and through him, the commanding officer of any unit or other organization of the National Guard, to take such action and employ such equipment as may be necessary in support of civilian authorities and provide such assistance as may be authorized and directed by Governor Parson.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!