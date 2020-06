Governor Mike Parson will hold briefings at 3 p.m. Monday, June 1 through Thursday, June 4 to provide updates regarding COVID-19 in Missouri.

Governor Parson will be joined by various Cabinet members and subject matter experts. The briefings will continue to be live-streamed on Governor Parson’s Facebook page. Pictures are available on Flickr.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!