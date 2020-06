State Health Director Randall Williams says he’s concerned about protesters around Missouri spreading the coronavirus. Weekend protests in Springfield, Columbia, Kansas City, and St. Louis have drawn hundreds of people to them.

The latest state data shows more than 13,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Missouri since mid-March and at least 775 people have died from the disease.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!