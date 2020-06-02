One dead, two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Ripley County
One death and two injuries were reported from a multi-vehicle collision in Ripley County yesterday morning. The crash occurred on US 160, west of Fairdealing, where a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Kristen Lindberg Lazaier, of Poplar Bluff, struck the rear of another car driven by 77-year-old Connie Van Curen, of Naylor, causing her vehicle to cross the centerline, where it was hit by a third vehicle. The driver of the third car, 51-year-old Lori Crenshaw, of Canton, was seriously injured, and her passenger, Lorna Moore, of High Ridge, was moderately injured as a result of the crash. Both were transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment. Van Curen was pronounced dead at the scene. Van Curen, Crenshaw, and Moore were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.