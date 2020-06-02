Public Health Officials Announce 974 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease 6-1-2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported yesterday 974 new

cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

Kankakee County: 3 males 80s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 121,234 cases, including 5,412 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,014 specimens for a total of 918,273. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 25–May 31 is 6%.

