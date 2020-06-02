Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A captain with the fire department in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is under arrest because police say he robbed two banks and stole nearly $320,000. Capt. Jerry Brown, who has been with the fire department since 2002, is accused by police of robbing a bank in March and another in May.

Brown allegedly robbed the Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook on March 12th. The captain, who had an account at the bank, was recognized by one of the employees from the way he walked and his muscular build.

The second robbery occurred on May 7th at the Exchange Bank in Sperry. Witnesses for both robberies said the suspect wore khaki pants, black gloves with a yellow logo, and used a black backpack to collect the money.

Brown was arrested in the parking lot of his fire station Monday and was released on a $50,000 bond two days later. He is scheduled for arraignment June 18th. The Tulsa Fire Department placed Brown on administrative leave.

