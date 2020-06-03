Arrest warrants issued after Bollinger County investigation into death of 8-year-old girl with special needs

More than two months after an investigation was launched into the March 22 death of an 8-year-old girl with myotonic dystrophy, arrest warrants were filed Friday charging the girl’s parents with child abuse. Heather Maddock and Michael Maddock, both of Marble Hill, are each charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in serious emotional or physical injury. Initial court filings stated documents from the Missouri Children’s Division referenced at least seven reports of concern for the 8-year-old were made between the dates of Sept. 24, 2014, and Oct. 30, 2019. An autopsy conducted by the Bollinger County Coroner’s Office found the girl to be “undernourished” and weighed 34 pounds; and an infestation of lice was found throughout her hair, scalp, forehead and face. If convicted, the girl’s parents could face 5 to 15 years in prison. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

