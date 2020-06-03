Cape County Order for entering Phase Two

Effective today, the 32nd Judicial District courts, serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties, will enter Phase Two of operations. Phase Two will remain in effect until at least June 18th, but may be extended if COVID19 significantly increases above the currently low level. In the event of a dangerous increase, the Court may revert back to Phase one, Phase Zero, or order a complete closure of the Court.

This order raises the maximum number of people per room to twenty-five from ten.

The order extends the suspension of jury trials until August 3, 2020.

The other significant change is that documents that would previously have been physically handed to the court must be e-filed 24 hours in advance. This protects not only the judges but the clerks as well.

