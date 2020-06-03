Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson is underway. During this phase of construction, contractor crews will replace the southbound I-55 bridge. Completion of the southbound bridge is anticipated in Dec. 2020. In early 2021, work will begin to replace the northbound bridge. Learn more: https://www.modot.org/center-junction-ddi or click here to view an aerial of traffic impacts

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!