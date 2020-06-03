Parson to boost Missouri National Guard response to unrest

Governor Parson says more than 1,000 Missouri National Guard soldiers will be called on to help crackdown on the violent and destructive protests statewide. Four St. Louis police officers are recovering from getting shot last night and a retired St. Louis police officer was shot and killed during a pawn shop break-in. At a press conference yesterday, the governor says the criminal behavior is organized crime that is different from the 2014 Ferguson riots.

Missouri has more than 10,000 National Guard soldiers.

