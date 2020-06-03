Report: African-Americans pulled over by MO police 95% more than white drivers in 2019

An annual report shows African-Americans were pulled over by Missouri law enforcement about 95 percent more than white drivers last year. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office data represents a four percent increase from 2018 and the greatest inequality since the report began twenty years ago. Sergeant Heather Taylor with the Ethical Society of Police Officers says the numbers are egregious and not all of the data can be explained away.

State statute gives the governor the power to freeze state funding to any law enforcement agency that does not take action to prevent biased policing. The state’s vehicle stops report also shows black drivers were 36 percent more likely than white drivers to get arrested last year. The American Civil Liberties Union released a new report this year that showed Black people are 2.6 times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana possession in Missouri, despite comparable national marijuana usage rates.

