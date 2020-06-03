SAFE Kits Shipped from Cape Girardeau Police Department

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt reports that an untested sexual assault kit shipping event took place at the Cape Girardeau Police Department last Thursday. In total, 40 kits were gathered and shipped from the Cape Girardeau Police Department and neighboring departments. At each collection event since the pandemic started, measures have been taken to protect participants. The Attorney General’s Office has also been in contact with the lab in Virginia that processes the results of the untested sexual assault kits submitted through the SAFE Kits Initiative, and each step of the testing chain is continuing at normal pace. The lab has been deemed an essential business, and Marshall University, which conducts technical review of the lab results, are also continuing to work at normal pace. No slowdown in testing is expected, and the previous timeline should hold.

