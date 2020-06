Want to win movie tickets for you and 3 friends including all you can eat and drink?

Enter daily for your chance to win!

You and up to three of your friends can enjoy a movie with all the soda, popcorn, nachos, pretzels, and hot dogs you like.

Ender daily now through Monday, June 15th at 11:59 pm for your chance to win!

