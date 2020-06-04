6-3-2020 Cape County COVID19 Update

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has not reported any new confirmed cases of COVID19. There are 75 confirmed cases and 25 probable cases. This brings the total to 100 cases with 74 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 30 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 38 are in the City of Cape, and 32 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 36 are from close-contact to a known case, and 31 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 7 (5 recoveries)

1 new case: male in his 40s, being isolated at home

1 new recovery

Perry – 68 (48 recoveries)

3 new recoveries

Scott – 113 (75 recoveries, 10 deaths)

3 new cases

7 new recoveries

Stoddard – 100 (35 recoveries, 5 deaths)

6 new cases

7 new recoveries

